1/1
Antonio Nunes Biscaia
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio Nunes Biscaia, 90, died peacefully, at his home in Lodi, California after a short battle with Parkinson's.
Antonio was a San Joaquin Valley farmer for over 55 years.
Antonio is predeced in death by his wife of over 50 years, Theresa Biscaia (Ratola). He is survived by his son, Mario Biscaia (Diane); daughter, Lydia Vosti (Paul); granddaughter, Alexis Pigorsch (Nicholas); and great-grandson, Connor Pigorsch.
Private committal service provided by the Lodi Funeral Home is scheduled at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of San Joaquin in Stockton, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lodi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved