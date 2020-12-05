Antonio Nunes Biscaia, 90, died peacefully, at his home in Lodi, California after a short battle with Parkinson's.

Antonio was a San Joaquin Valley farmer for over 55 years.

Antonio is predeced in death by his wife of over 50 years, Theresa Biscaia (Ratola). He is survived by his son, Mario Biscaia (Diane); daughter, Lydia Vosti (Paul); granddaughter, Alexis Pigorsch (Nicholas); and great-grandson, Connor Pigorsch.

Private committal service provided by the Lodi Funeral Home is scheduled at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of San Joaquin in Stockton, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store