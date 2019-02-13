|
Ardelle Carbino, age 82 passed away after a lengthy illness in Galt, CA on February 10, 2019.
Ardelle is survived by many friends both in Roseville and Lincoln, CA area. Local relatives also survive her.
Ardelle was born in Modesto, CA in 1936. Her family moved to Stockton, where she graduated from Stockton High School in 1954, and Delta JR College.
She started working for DMV in Sacramento, CA and retired after 30 years. She also loved traveling; many will miss her.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, February 15th, 2019 at 2pm in the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.
Service arrangements are under the direction of the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019