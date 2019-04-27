|
|
Arlo A. Faul, of Lodi, CA passed away April 15,2019, with his family and friends at his side. Arlo was born on January 24, 1925 to Charles and Bertha Faul of Harvey N.D. Arlo was also a veteran of the Army.
Arlo is survived by his children Jerry and DeAnn. Arlo is preceded in death by his wife Delores, and his sons Terry and Barry.
A Graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 at Harney Ln., on April 29,2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church on Mills Ave. following the service.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019