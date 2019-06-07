Arlue Uhlich, 89, of Lodi, passed away surrounded by her family on June 2, 2019. Arlue was born on April 2, 1930, in Brawley, California to Harry and Ruth Lerza. Arlue attended St. Anne's School and Lodi High School. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Harold. Throughout their marriage they took their children and grandchildren in their travel trailer, visiting all 49 continental states and many National Parks; they also saw much of the world by bus, train and boat (cruises). Arlue belonged to many clubs and organizations: Lodi Travel Club, Red Hat Lady, The Moose Lodge. She was very active in various ministries at St. Anne's Catholic Church, including, Daughter's of Isabella and The Legion Of Mary.

She is survived by her children; daughter, Debbie; sons, David (Barbara) and Dennis (Patty); daughter-in-law, Renee; grandchildren, David (Lisa), Denise (Todd), Carrie (John), Joey (Melody), Stephanie, Katie (Ryan), Rebecca (Nick), and Stephen (Savannah); granddaughter-in-law, Tina; great grandchildren, Jackson, Isabelle, Lilly, Emily, Austin, and Lia; brother, Bill (Lynette) Lerza; and sister, Cathy (Larry) Fenstermaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Richard; and grandson, Christopher.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Monday, June 10, from 12pm-8pm at Collins Family Funeral Home. A Rosary will take place on Monday at 7pm at Collins Family Funeral Home. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 10am at St. Anne's Church. Burial will follow at Lodi Memorial Cemetery. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 7 to June 14, 2019