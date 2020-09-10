On the evening of September 3, 2020, Arsenia Dacapias of Lodi, California passed at the age of 96. Arsenia was the eldest born in Pahoa, HI in 1923 to Tito & Esperanza Oyog. Four years later she, along with her sister Matilda and parents, traveled from the Big Island and settled in Gilroy, CA where two more siblings, Martin and Helen, were born. Unfortunately, at the age of 8 years old, Arsenia lost her Mother and she stepped into the role of being a mother to her 3 siblings throughout their childhood. This early challenge in her life made her a strong, independent woman as well as the matriarch of her close-knit family.
The family eventually settled in the Delta area near Isleton, CA and in her early adult life, Arsenia met her first husband, Pedro (Ty) Flor in Stockton, CA The young couple moved several times before settling in Lodi, CA. After tragically losing her husband in a vehicle accident, Arsenia continued to live in Lodi.
As a young widow with a daughter, Arsenia found work as a cook/supervisor in agricultural labor camps in the Thornton / Lodi area which is where she met her second husband, Mauro Dacapias. Arsenia and Mauro, who worked at General Mills, lived in Lodi, CA for 46 years where she enjoyed her passion of gardening and hosting regular family gatherings. They lived in Lodi until Mauro's passing in 2011 after which Arsenia then moved to Vallejo, CA to be with her daughter, Charmaine, then finally relocating to Manchester, CT in 2016 to live with her other daughter, Phyllis, until her passing.
Arsenia is survived by her two daughters, Charmaine Cruz of Vallejo, CA and Phyllis Peck of Manchester, CT along with their spouses, Cresencio and Michael, respectively. She is also survived by two grandsons, 6 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, as well as 6 nieces and nephews and their families.
A private final interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
or Alzheimer's Association
.