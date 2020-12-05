1/1
Arthur Evan Woodruff
1939 - 2020
Art passed away on Saturday November 21, 2020 at home where he wanted to be surrounded by his family after being in hospital/rehab for over 2 weeks.
He is survived by his wife Ann of 53 years; son, Kelly (Laura); daughter, Dawn (Tom) Verstl; mother, Ernestine age 105; sister, Patty (Kris) van Dyk; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandkids.
Art worked for Pac Bell for 34 ½ years retiring in 1995. He worked PT at Lodi Golf Center, then as a PT custodian at Lockeford and Clements School. He also was a gym supervisor for Sparks Volleyball and VCC basketball at Vinewood Community Church gymnasium.
Art, as well as his family, loved camping and waterskiing. The family always had a boat and was either at New Hogan or the Delta. He taught his kids to waterski along with many others. He will always be remembered as skiing backwards on the ski he made in high school. Many years later when mentioning his backward skiing people would say … "I saw you at the Delta skiing backwards!"
A memorial service will be at Vinewood Community Church at a later date. Donations can be made to Vinewood Community Church or Hospice of San Joaquin.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2020.
