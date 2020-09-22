Ynez Lawson passed away peacefully at the age of 100 Thursday September 17, 2020, at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial following a brief illness.

A life-long Lodi resident, her parents were Arvilla May Bringham and Clarence S. Jackson, Police Chief and Founder/Secretary Manager of the Lodi Grape Festival.

Ynez began working for the US Army as a civilian personnel wage analyst after WWII where she met her first husband Maj. John F. Capell. They married in Germany in 1950 They returned to Lodi after several years together in Germany working rebuilding the war-torn country. She worked at Sharpe Depot in Lathrop for over 20 years where she earned a GS 15 rank (equivalent of a colonel) and was named the "Boss of the Year" by the American Association of University Women. She was a strong-willed and highly capable woman who excelled in a man's world long before it was possible for most women to even consider such things. She and John raised a family in Lodi and were active in community events and programs.

Widowed in 1976, Ynez married Kirby Lawson in 1991, a former Major General in Army intelligence and later a circuit judge in Arizona. Ynez and Kirby's screenplay-worthy silver romance began in 1949 when they met on board a ship carrying US service people. That brief meeting was enough to bring them together again more than 40 years later. Their nearly 20-year marriage was highlighted by many trips around the world.

All through her life Ynez was happiest when planning a trip to see some corner of the globe she hadn't seen before and visit sites she could only view from magazines and news clips growing up. The only continent she didn't visit was Antarctica. Her last major trip was to Chile and Easter Island which she made soon after turning 97. Ynez was an avid reader to her last days; she could frequently be found on her couch or bed with a library book or magazine.

Ynez was preceded in death by husband, William Kirby Lawson; her sister, Marjorie Yvonne Jackson Grunsky (Caroll). She is survived by her son, John Gerard Capell (Julie); daughter, Claire Kennedy Stone (Michael, Jack); grandsons, Jordan Kennedy (Cori) and Harrison Stone (Ashley); granddaughter, Misti (Matt) Blasko; great grand-daughters, Lucy Kennedy, Charlotte Stone and Lola Blasko; and numerous nephews and nieces spread out across the country.

Services will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 123 S. School St., on Tuesday September 22nd at 11:00 am.

