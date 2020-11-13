Audrey Lachendro died on June 24, 2020 shortly after suffering a brain hemorrhage. She was born in Buffalo, NY and grew up in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, PA. Prior to raising her family, she was employed by American Bridge in Ambridge, PA. She worked her way up from the mailroom to the purchasing department, where she was responsible for arranging for equipment, materials, and personnel for several major bridge projects throughout the United States. She moved to Lodi, CA in 1963 when her husband was hired as the administrative librarian for the Lodi Public Library.

Audrey's hobbies included reading, spending time with friends and family, walking her dog, playing Bingo and Bunko, going to social events, and wine tasting. Known for her warm smile and caring heart, she was known as "mom" to many. She enjoyed going to karaoke at the Lodi Moose Lodge and cheering on the singers, especially her daughter, Barbara. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Audrey was proceeded in death by her husband, Leonard. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara and Susan (Roger); their married children; two great-granddaughters; her brother, Frank; cousins, Billy, Eddie, Bobby, and Joey; and nieces and nephews.

Interment at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery was private. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.



