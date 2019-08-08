|
Aurora Aquino Dacanay, 95, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Thornton, CA. Born in Manaoag, Philippines to Felix Aquino and Milagros Tenderro on March 16, 1924, Aurora attended school in Manaoag and married Alfonso Dacanay on November 24, 1945. She worked as a Homemaker and part-time Floor Supervisor for Thornton Cannery Growers. Aurora attended Mater Ecclesiae Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, reading, and photography.
Aurora is preceded in death by her husband, Alfonso Dacanay. She is survived by 7 children, Alfonso Jr. of Stockton, Edward of Elk Grove, William (Jill) of San Jose, Elizabeth (Gary) Kerwood of Reno, Arthur (Cathy) of Vacaville, Donald of Fairfield, Richard of Stockton; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Grateful for Memorial contributions to: VITAS Healthcare Hospice, 355 Lennon Ln, Ste 150 Walnut Creek, CA 94598
The rosary will be held at Ben Salas Funeral Home in Galt on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. A mass officiated by Father Benedict DeLeon and assisted by Reverend Rob Oswald, will be held at Mater Ecclesiae Catholic Church in Thornton on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.
