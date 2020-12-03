I felt an angel near today, though one I could not see
I felt an angel oh so close, sent to comfort me
I felt an angel's kiss, soft upon my cheek
And oh, without a single word of caring did it speak
I felt an angel's loving touch, soft upon my heart
And with that touch, I felt the pain and hurt within depart
I felt an angel's tepid tears, fall softly next to mine
And knew that as those tears did dry a new day would be mine
I felt an angel's silken wings enfold me with pure love
And felt a strength within me grow, a strength sent from above
I felt an angel oh so close, though one I could not see
I felt an angel near today, sent to comfort me.
(Author Unknown)
Bachana Singh lived a life filled with love and hard work. He was son of the late Pran Dei and Pritam Singh, sisters Bhajani Kaur, Gurbachan Kaur and brother Harbhajan Singh. Survived by sisters Sansaro Kaur, Ratani Kaur, brothers Ratan Singh and Mahendra Singh.
He is at rest now but never far from the hearts of his loving wife Savita, daughters Baljit, Bindu, son Baldev Singh, sons-in law Venkata and Rajdeep, granddaughters Ishaanvi, Evaleen and Anoop and grandson Amanraj.
Memorial Schedule
Saturday, Dec 5, 2020
Viewing: 9:00am-12:00pm
831 Industrial Park Way (five visitors at
a time in chapel).
Prayer: 1:00-2:30pm
Garden of Grace
14165 N. Beckman Way
Cremation: 2:30 PM
Final Prayer: 2:30- 5:30pm
Sikh Temple of Lodi
Deshmesh Darbar
12098 West Ln. Lodi
