I felt an angel near today, though one I could not see

I felt an angel oh so close, sent to comfort me

I felt an angel's kiss, soft upon my cheek

And oh, without a single word of caring did it speak

I felt an angel's loving touch, soft upon my heart

And with that touch, I felt the pain and hurt within depart

I felt an angel's tepid tears, fall softly next to mine

And knew that as those tears did dry a new day would be mine

I felt an angel's silken wings enfold me with pure love

And felt a strength within me grow, a strength sent from above

I felt an angel oh so close, though one I could not see

I felt an angel near today, sent to comfort me.

(Author Unknown)



Bachana Singh lived a life filled with love and hard work. He was son of the late Pran Dei and Pritam Singh, sisters Bhajani Kaur, Gurbachan Kaur and brother Harbhajan Singh. Survived by sisters Sansaro Kaur, Ratani Kaur, brothers Ratan Singh and Mahendra Singh.

He is at rest now but never far from the hearts of his loving wife Savita, daughters Baljit, Bindu, son Baldev Singh, sons-in law Venkata and Rajdeep, granddaughters Ishaanvi, Evaleen and Anoop and grandson Amanraj.



Memorial Schedule

Saturday, Dec 5, 2020

Viewing: 9:00am-12:00pm

831 Industrial Park Way (five visitors at

a time in chapel).

Prayer: 1:00-2:30pm

Garden of Grace

14165 N. Beckman Way

Cremation: 2:30 PM

Final Prayer: 2:30- 5:30pm

Sikh Temple of Lodi

Deshmesh Darbar

12098 West Ln. Lodi



