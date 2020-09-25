Barbara Brown, 83, of Rocklin, California, formerly of Lodi, California, died peacefully at home on September 19, 2020. Born May 8, 1937, in London, England, she is predeceased by her parents, Noel and Sarah Meredith of Ammanford, South Wales, brother, Paul Meredith of Morada, California, daughter, Janet Wilson of McMinnville, Oregon, granddaughter, Cindy Wilson of McMinnville, Oregon, and her loving husband of 25 years, Gordon Brown, of Lodi, California.

She is survived by her dearest sister, Nerina Williams of Ammanford, South Wales; three children, George Goerzen of Lodi, California, David Goerzen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nerina Adolf of Lodi, California, and Scott Brown of Rocklin, California; twelve grandchildren, Tanya Cooke of Indiana, Tray Goerzen of California, Denise Ketzner of Oregon, Brooks Goerzen of Colorado, Megan Graff of Washington, Tyler Goerzen of California, Steven Adolf of California, Stacey Orozco of California, Ashley McGee of North Carolina, Evan Brown of California, Joshua Brown of California, Jarrod Brown of California; as well as nineteen great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and many loving nephews and nieces.

Graveside funeral service will be held at Lodi Memorial Park & Cemetery, 5750 E Pine Street, Lodi, California, on October 9, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Barbara to Teen Challenge of Lodi, California (Website: www.fhtc.life).

