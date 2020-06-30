Former Lodi resident, Barbara J. White, 92, passed away May 19, 2020 at her Granite Bay, California home.

Barbara was born on April 25, 1928 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to parents Frank and Rachael Maynard. She graduated high school in 1946, and went to work in the New York financial district. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951, which is how she met her husband Max, of 66 years. Max was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed on the same military base. They married in 1952, and welcomed daughter Cathy in 1953. Together they resided in Washington and California for many years.

Barbara was a long-time employee of Farmers & Merchants Bank, retiring in 1994, and then finally settling in the Reno, Nevada area with husband, Max, who preceded her in death in 2018.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Bill Maynard of Winter Park, Florida; her daughter Cathy Carpenter of Orangevale, California; grandson Travis Carpenter of Newcastle, California; and granddaughter Sarah Carpenter Maples of Orangevale, California plus great-grandchildren Hunter, Chase, Ashton and Logan Maples and Rayce Carpenter.

Barbara will be laid to rest alongside her husband Max, at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley, Nevada.

