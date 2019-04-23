Services Visitation 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM Collins Family Funeral Home 123 N School Street Lodi , CA View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 11:00 AM Collins Family Funeral Home 123 N School Street Lodi , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Coldani Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Jean Coldani

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Barbara "Barb" Coldani, loving wife, mom, grandmother & great grandmother passed away peacefully with all of her family at her side following a vibrant and productive life. She was 90.

Barbara was born in Volcano, Ca on February 25, 1929, the daughter of Veronica Orlandi Garibaldi and Emanuel Garibaldi. Her family relocated to Stockton at an early age where she attended local schools and graduated from Stockton High – class of '47.

Barb met the future love of her life, Ray Coldani in the summer of 1946 at the Stockton Municipal Camp at Silver Lake, a favorite vacation spot for her family and his. Ray had just been discharged from the US Navy and was running the riding stables at the Silver Lake Camp. They were married in Reno, Nevada on September 21, 1947. The "city girl" and the "country boy" established their first home on Terminous Island in the San Joaquin Delta.

Barb had secretarial training and had worked in the retail food industry for Ted's Meats in Stockton. Together with Ray, she adapted to farming life – raising livestock and horses, becoming 4-H leaders, teaching a Catholic Catechism class at Terminous school, and hunting and fishing in the Delta for fun & "survival".

Barbara was an exceptional cook of northern Italian cuisine – She loved to cook for family and friends. She had a keen eye for detail and an entrepreneurial spirit. She loved sports of all kinds and would seldom miss a sporting event that a family member was participating in. She loved animals, especially kitties. She had a deep faith in God.

All other things aside, Barbara's first love and commitment was to her family. She is predeceased by her husband Ray and her sister Geraldene Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter Sara Randall (Richard), son Steve Coldani (Jeanne), her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved so dearly; Mike Coldani (Julie), Gina Sans (Scott), Robert Randall, and Heather Getz (Kyle) – her great grandchildren; Giada, Gino & Lorenzo Coldani, Cole & Carter Sans and Levi Getz. She loved to hear stories about her grandchildren's successes and looked forward to their every visit. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her dear friend Gloria Vallesteros. The family would also like to thank her care givers, especially Marilyn Pagtama for their loving care.

Visitation will be from 11 am to 6pm followed by a rosary on April 25th at Collins Family Funeral Home located at 123 N School Street, Lodi; CA 95240. A memorial service and celebration of Barbara's life will be conducted on April 26th, at 11 AM at Collins Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a . Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019