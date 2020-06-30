Barbara Mohrmann O'Reilly of Lodi, California passed away in her sleep Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on March 3, 1930 in Steubenville, Ohio to her parents Robert and Charlotte Conn.
Barbara moved to Lodi before her senior year and graduated from Lodi High School in 1948. She married Phillip Mohrmann on November 12, 1949. She was married to him for 28 years. After his death in 1977, she married Lawrence "Larry" O'Reilly on April 12, 1980. They were happily married for 40 years, until her death. During her life, she worked at JC Penney, Tax Forms Supply, and as a bookkeeper at Larry's businesses.
Barbara had a vivacious personality. She could walk into a room full of strangers and exit friends with everyone. Always smiling, she had a kind soul, a warm heart, and was loved by all who met her. While she loved dancing and entertaining, family was the most important thing to her. She loved and doted on all of her children and grandchildren.
As a huge 49ers fan, and season ticket holder, she attended many home games with Larry. One of her prized possessions was an autographed photo of her with Jerry Rice. Traveling all over the World via plane and cruise, she and Larry had many fun adventures together. They visited Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Canada, Japan, China, and Hawaii. These are just a few of the many memories and the countless good times Barbara and Larry had together in a life that was truly lived to the fullest. Closer to home, she was a member of the Dirty Dozen Group in Clements, and a member of the Carver Boat Club. Barbara and Larry loved yachting with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; sister-in-law, Fran Conn; daughters, Deborah Ann Calosso, and Brenda Lee (Ken) Wudel; stepson, Tim (Elaine) O'Reilly; stepdaughter, Kelly O'Reilly; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Charlotte; her brother, Robert Conn; her first husband, Phillip; and her son, Phillip Charles.
Barbara and Larry would like to thank the many people who helped and supported them during their later years; including all of the wonderful people at Applebee's, the Lodi Beer Company, Stadium Club, Porters Pub, Garry's Lounge and all the friendly neighbors on Rio Vista Drive in Lodi.
There will be a private service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation in her honor to Lodi House or to the charity of your choice.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2020.