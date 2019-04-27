Bernard Darold Johnson (Barney), born in San Francisco, CA on April 10, 1917 to Albin Clifford Johnson and Lyra Robertson, passed away on April 7, 2019 at the age of 101. Barney is reunited with his wife of 63 years, Doris Mae Johnson, who predeceased him in death. He is survived by his children Stephen Darold Beattie; Bernard Darold Johnson Jr.; Joan Elaine Gabrielson, and; stepdaughter Sadaea Deann Lax. He also leaves 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and, 2 great-great grandchildren.

Barney graduated from San Juan High School in Sacramento (Class of 1936) where he lettered in football and baseball. Barney graduated from UC Davis (Class of 1941) with a degree in agriculture and began his career with PG&E in Lodi, CA.

The day after the attack on Pearl Harbor and the U.S. joining World War II Barney enlisted in the Navy, serving from 1941–1946. He began his military training at Notre Dame and soon became a commissioned officer. He served the Navy's needs stateside, including being trained to direct ship fire to shore. Barney became a liaison officer with the Marine division advancing in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands.

After returning to the mainland he was honorably discharged from the Navy at which time he resumed his 38-year career with PG&E, retiring in 1979 as a lead-supervisor in the Vallejo-Napa district.

Barney was a lifelong avid fisherman. His many volunteer activities included being a 4-H leader, manager of Little League teams, assistant Scout leader, and a Sunday-school teacher. He and Doris were devout members of the First United Methodist Church, becoming active Stevens Ministry disciples.

For the past four years Barney has lived at Arbor Senior Living. He felt a deep friendship with the residents, his caregiver, and the staff. Barney was appreciative of the lifestyle, warmth, and connection he had with all.

The memorial service will be held May 11th at 11:00 at the Lodi First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Oak Street, Lodi CA 95240. There will be a light lunch at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barney's memory to the Lodi First United Methodist Church. For directions please check the church website or call their office at 209-368-5357. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019