Services Graveside service 1:00 PM Cherokee Memorial Park Lodi , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Barry Richards Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barry Richards

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Bliss "Barry" Adrian Richards reunited with his soul mate, Vicki J. Richards on February 17th, 2019 who preceded him in death after 25 years of marriage. They were sealed in Marriage in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Manti Temple, Utah, for all time and eternity. He was also preceded in death by their beloved dog Miles.

Barry was born on December 26, 1941 in Mojave, CA to Bliss Leroy Richards and Hope Alberta Cheney. During his early childhood, they moved to Oxnard, CA. He lived in Oxnard until his Father passed away in 1952. His family then settled in Stockton, CA where he graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1959.

From the early age of 13, Barry always worked hard and held many jobs to earn money. He would mow lawns, dog sit, rake leaves and advertise his services with flyers he would place door to door. At 14, he began a job at the Stockton Record delivering newspapers. At age of 15, had been directed by Rudy Marengo to go help out at Centro Mart where he gained employment and soon became a card carrying Union member of the AFL-CIO. This became a lifetime of strong work ethic that really defined him and was a trait he cherished because it was one passed down from his Father.

In 1960, just after graduating High School, Barry enlisted in the U. S. Army Military Police Corps and was stationed in Southern Germany for 3 years. After serving his Country, he was honorably discharged in July of 1963. Shortly after his return home, he began his next career as a member of the Lodi Police Department as a Patrol Officer in September, 1963. He held that position for 9 years. Soon after joining the Police force he married Judy Brostrom. He then tested and was accepted to the position of Firefighter for the Lodi Fire Department and retired after nearly 25 years as a Fire Captain in March, 1996.

During his lifetime in Lodi, Barry served the Community in a number of ways. He was a 35 year member of the American Legion Post 22 Lodi, a 25 year member of Lodi Masonic Lodge #256 F. & A.M. He also served the last 9 years as a member of the Ben Ali Shrine "Shriners", where he volunteered with the transportation crew to transport young patients from the local area to the in Sacramento, CA. He is a current member of the Tokay Shrine Club and the Stockton York Rite Bodies. In addition to his many memberships, at age 72, he earned his F.C.C. Amateur Radio License in both Technician and General classes and was a member of the Mount Diablo Amateur Radio Club. His licensing allowed him to operate on all Amateur Radio Bands. He also served as a past member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi.

Barry was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 8 and was proud of his Mormon heritage. He was especially proud of his ancestors' grit and faith in their every step as they made the pilgrimage from Wales, England to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1851. He loved his Mormon faith; the faith of his Father, Grandfathers, and Ancestors. Two of his great joys were genealogy and serving his Church callings.

He is survived by his six siblings: Duane M. Richards, Michael R. Richards, George D. Richards, Diane D. Priest, Maurice J. Kane, and Lisa Jung; his three children: Barry A. Richards, Keleigh D. Bucci, Melissa B. Richards and step-son Shane D. McDonald; nine grandchildren: Hope and Katherine Richards, Emeliene Richards, Summer and Adrian Bucci, William Edman, and Kellen, Taegen and Melissa McDonald; two great-grandsons, Liston & Brayman Harbour; and one great grand-daughter, June Handy as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, Thursday, March 7th at 1 o'clock PM. Honors will be rendered by the Lodi Fire Department and the American Legion Honor Guard. There will be no viewing. A reception will follow at the Holiday Inn Express on Kettleman Lane from 2 o'clock -5 o'clock PM.

In lieu of flowers, Barry respectfully requests that donations be made to the of Sacramento. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.