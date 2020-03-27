|
|
Belarmina (Bell) Mary Nunes, 93, of Lodi passed away peacefully in the warmth of her daughter and son on March 20, 2020 after a short hospital stay. She was born April 10, 1926 in San Leandro CA to Joaquin and Albertina Ramos, US immigrants from mainland Portugal. The family moved to Hilmar CA to start a dairy business in 1929.
The oldest of six children, Bell grew up on the dairy working alongside her father at a very young age and helping her mother raise all her brothers and sisters. During her high school years, she enjoyed 4H and fun ranch activities with her family and the Deus family cousins. Soon during her teenage years she started working outside of the dairy, first at a turkey processing plant then a military bomb assembly plant established locally to support the war effort. Portuguese dances were a favorite of hers and her cousins, that's where Bell met her husband Antonio A Nunes. They were married on February 13, 1949.
Shortly after marriage, Bell and Tony moved to the Sacramento River Delta where they resided for 45 years. Here they had two children, Marie and Antonio Jr. The theme of working remained constant. Bell was a chauffer, truck driver, café owner, seasonal worker at canneries and fruit packing sheds and always a farmer's wife. Even though she was busy working, raising two children and managing the household, she was a constant maker - sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening, cooking and canning. Enjoying large family holiday celebrations was a constant. Eventually Bell's granddaughter Tracy was born, completing the family.
As years went by, there was more time to enjoy camping and RVing. In retirement, Bell and Tony relocated to the Arnold, CA area in the Sierras, then to Lodi. They continued traveling with their various RVs, sightseeing and fishing throughout the US from coast to coast, even Alaska and Mexico.
In recent years after the passing of her husband of 65 years in 2014, Bell has been able to spend all her time home with Marie and Tony Jr while continuing to travel, do activities, keep up with everyone on the phone and share life stories with family and friends old and new, allowing her legacy to live on.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by daughter, Marie Becker of Lodi, CA; son, Tony Nunes Jr of Napa, CA; granddaughter, Tracy Mitchell of Naperville, IL; as well as brothers, sisters and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Bernice Ramos of Turlock, CA, Adeline Nelson of Hilmar, CA, Alice Rose of Downey, CA, David and Delores Ramos of Hilmar, CA, John and Brenda Ramos of Modesto, CA and numerous nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial celebration for her life and legacy has been postponed until midyear. Immediate family services will be held at Lodi Funeral Home March 31, 2020 at 10am with mausoleum interment to follow at Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, Ca.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2020