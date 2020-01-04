|
|
We are all saddened to say that Ben Bredenholler passed away on December 28, 2019, peacefully at the age of 87. He was a longtime resident of the Acampo area and a well known and admired Brick Mason throughout Lodi.
He was born in Germany on November 10, 1932 to Bernhard and Gertrude Bredenholler. He was one of 10 children, growing up on a farm during WWII. As a young boy, his adventurous spirit found him in quite a few precarious situations.
But his spirit is what brought him to immigrate to Winnipeg,Canada, in 1953, not speaking a word of English and not one cent to his name. He was persistent with daily trips to the Bricklayers Union Hall, landing his first job in Winnipeg.
In 1957, on a blind date, Ben met his soon to be wife, Annedore. They were married on December 26,1959, just celebrating their 60th anniversary They have 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Ben enjoyed having all of his family around. We were all able to enjoy a nice family Christmas together before his passing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and one sister.
Per Ben's wishes, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held during the spring at his home in Acampo.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020