1/
Ben Motoyama
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ben Motoyama of Lodi, California passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Mills, California, to Tokuichi and Hiroko Motoyama on February 17, 1928. Ben graduated from Tri-State high school, in Newell, California, and earned an Associate degree in Engineering from Humphreys College in Stockton.
Ben lived in Lodi, CA for over 70 years and was an active member of the Lodi Buddhist Church. He was also a member of the Japanese American Citizens League. Ben worked for Segarini's Market and Morada Market. Ben was an avid traveler, and enjoyed visiting domestic and international destinations each year. Ben also spent free time with a group of good friends playing golf.
Ben is survived by his son, Todd and wife, Mary, of San Ramon; grandchildren, Bradley, Jason, Benjamin, Kristi, Emma; great grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Itaya and Judy Motoyama. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Tokuichi and Hiroko Motoyama; wife, Joyce Midori Motoyama; son, Kevin Motoyama; and brothers, Masaru Motoyama, Shizuo Motoyama and Hayao "Al" Motoyama.
The family thanks Brookdale Lodi and Vitas Hospice Care for their compassion and professionalism. Due to the pandemic, services will take place at a later date.?

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved