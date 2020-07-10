Ben Motoyama of Lodi, California passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Mills, California, to Tokuichi and Hiroko Motoyama on February 17, 1928. Ben graduated from Tri-State high school, in Newell, California, and earned an Associate degree in Engineering from Humphreys College in Stockton.

Ben lived in Lodi, CA for over 70 years and was an active member of the Lodi Buddhist Church. He was also a member of the Japanese American Citizens League. Ben worked for Segarini's Market and Morada Market. Ben was an avid traveler, and enjoyed visiting domestic and international destinations each year. Ben also spent free time with a group of good friends playing golf.

Ben is survived by his son, Todd and wife, Mary, of San Ramon; grandchildren, Bradley, Jason, Benjamin, Kristi, Emma; great grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Itaya and Judy Motoyama. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Tokuichi and Hiroko Motoyama; wife, Joyce Midori Motoyama; son, Kevin Motoyama; and brothers, Masaru Motoyama, Shizuo Motoyama and Hayao "Al" Motoyama.

The family thanks Brookdale Lodi and Vitas Hospice Care for their compassion and professionalism. Due to the pandemic, services will take place at a later date.?

