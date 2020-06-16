Benjamin B. Sauseda Sr. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at the age of 58. He was born to Benjamin and Irene Sauseda in Lodi, CA on January 23, 1962. He was raised in Acampo, California. He attended Houston School and Lodi High School. Ben is survived by his wife Mary Helen Sauseda, son Benjamin Sauseda Jr. (Kimberly), daughters Celina Sauseda, and Raquel Ortiz (Abraham), brothers David Sauseda (Carmen), John Sauseda (Ruby), Robert Sauseda (Irene), sisters Vera Sauseda- Perez, Irene Kharufeh (Mo), Grace Sandoval, seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Sauseda, sister Alice Sauseda, paternal grandparents Abundio and Concha Sauseda, maternal grandparents David and Elvira C. Sanchez, and grandson Marcos Alejo. Benjamin played football for Lodi High. He was an active member of the Apostolic Tabernacle Church in Stockton, California. He loved spending time with his family, taking care of his dogs, and rooting for his favorite football team the Chicago Bears. Ben will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

