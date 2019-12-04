|
Bernadette Patricia Kilber, better known by many as Bernie, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 84. Surrounded by her family, Bernadette was the seventh of nine children born to Sebastian Scherr, native of Russia and Natalie Braun, native of Strasburg, both residents of North Dakota.
Bernie and her late husband, Wally, moved from Minot, North Dakota in 1967 with their 5 children. She loved everything, but especially her family, friends and bingo. She was always one to volunteer wherever needed and her home was always open for a nice German meal and a place for anyone in the neighborhood to stop by and visit. Although Bernie was always on the go, raising her family, helping out friends, working, playing Bingo, volunteering, and being available for everybody, folks could count on the Kilber residence as a home away from home. She retired from Pacific Coast Producers as a supervisor (head floor lady) after 31 years.
Bernie is survived by sons, Dan, Tom and Jim; daughter, Danette; seven grandchildren; one great grandson; her sister, Sally and her brother, Ray. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wally; two sons, Randy and Alan; one granddaughter, Marsha; and six siblings.
The funeral will be held at Lodi Funeral Home on Sat., December 7th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019