Bernard Shannon, 86, Steele, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele.
Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Bernard Lowell Shannon, came into this world on August 29, 1933 and grew up in Winner, South Dakota. He was raised by his grandparents and people who knew him called him "Lowell". After high school, Lowell entered the U. S. Navy and served for 3 1/2 years. He served in the position of flag signalman and, by the time he left the Navy in 1956, had achieved the rank of QMQ1 (Quarter Master First Class). From 1960 to 1965, Lowell served as sheriff of McPherson County during which time he met and married (1961) the love of his life - Shirlene Hoffman from Long Lake, SD. They made their home in nearby Leola.
After being a lawman, he and Shirlene took over the printing of the McPherson County Herald newspaper from his stepfather and the production of the paper became a family affair. In 1969 with the dying of the small-town newspaper, Lowell and Shirlene decided to move with their three daughters to Lodi, California where a good friend spoke highly of his job at a growing local newspaper. People who met him in California knew him as Bernard or "Bernie" instead of Lowell but, either way, he turned out to be a newspaper man at heart and worked for over 30 years at the Lodi News Sentinel newspaper. When the time for retirement came, Bernie and Shirlene decided to retire to Steele, ND where they could be close to their middle daughter. This is where he lived until his passing.
Bernie was a man of faith and active in the Lutheran Church. He enjoyed playing cards and never missed doing the daily newspaper crossword puzzle. He will be remembered for his sense of humor (which was very dry), love of sports (Go Minnesota Vikings!) and strong commitment to his family and country. He was a proud member of the American Legion for over 60 years and never missed attending a Memorial Day Service no matter where he lived.
He is remembered by his daughters, Geri (Gary) Aichele and Marji Shannon; son-in-law, Steve Weber; grandchildren, Stephanie Weber, Tiffany (Robert) Rallens and Brittany (Michael) Culy, Matthew (Megan) Aichele and Jennifer (Kylor) Johnston; great-granddaughter, Riley Aichele; and sister, Janice Randolph.
A devoted husband of 54 years, Bernie was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlene in 2014; his daughter, Lori Weber in 2015; his mother and stepfather, Beulah and Walter Bowen; and his father and stepmother, Kenneth and Margaret Shannon.
To share memories of Bernard and to sign the online guestbook, go to eastgatefuneral.com.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019