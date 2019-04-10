Bernice Agnes Schaffer was born on March 25, 1923 in Dunn, North Dakota to Max and Pauline Lehmann. She went home to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019 at age 96.

Bernice was united in marriage to Theodore Schaffer on June 15, 1941. They enjoyed 38 years of marriage. They had 3 children, Maxine, Floyd and Thomas.

Bernice was raised in and around Hebron and Dickinson North Dakota and moved to Lodi, California as a teenager.

Bernice was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and enjoyed the time she spent as a Pink Lady.

Bernice is survived by her daughter, Maxine (Wayne) Williams, Sons Floyd (Patricia) Schaffer and Tom (Lita) Schaffer, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Pauline Lehmann, Husband Theodore Schaffer, brothers Max and Lloyd Lehmann.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Vineyard Chapel, Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 South Pleasant Ave., Lodi, Ca. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary