Bette D. Beardsley, of Sutter Creek, CA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born in Canton Zurich, Switzerland on June 13, 1918 to the late Stefanie and Wilhelm Meier. The family immigrated to Tillamook, Oregon when Bette was a child. As a young woman, Bette moved to San Francisco where she completed her nursing degree at St. Joseph's College of Nursing. Bette then spent the next 40 years providing compassionate service to others in the Bay Area. Bette also met and married her husband of 49 years, Albert Lee Beardsley and raised their family there. In later years, she resided in Lodi and attended St Anne's Catholic Church and was an active choir member. Bette relocated to Sutter Creek in 2015.

Bette is survived by her three daughters, Barbara (Jack) French, of Pine Grove, CA, Karen (Keith) Umezawa, of El Cerrito, CA, and Monica Thurston, of Martinez, CA; grandchildren, Aaron Houston, Steven French, Katie (Adam) Musfelt, and Jeffrey (Ruby Rudnick) Thurston; and great grandchildren, Halle and Kara Musfelt. She was preceded in death by husband of 49 years, Albert, in 1988; daughter, Michelle, in 1988; and grandsons, Christopher and Jakob; and by two brothers and three sisters.

A mass of Christian burial was held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Saint Katharine Drexel in Martell, CA, followed by a graveside service at Galt-Arno Cemetery District in Galt, CA. Memorial contributions in Bette's name may be made to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Counties, P.O. Box 595, Jackson, CA 95642. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 17 to May 24, 2019