Passed peacefully to be with the Lord on May 16 in West St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by parents, Florence and Charles Patten; brother Robert Patten; sisters Jeane Veigel, Ruth Demro, Mary Fisher, Patricia Suarez, and Joan Patten. Betty is survived by sisters Janice Monson of Charles City, and Katherine (Chuck) Kraut of North Richland Hills, TX; brothers Wendell (Donna) Patten, Charles City and Kenneth (Joyce) Patten of West St. Paul, MN; also special friends Marvin and Chris Vietmeier McDonald of Rainier, Oregon. Betty graduated from Charles City High School and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of Idaho. She taught school at the elementary level for a brief time in Iowa and Idaho followed by a long career in the San Ramon School District in California. After her retirement, she resided in Lodi, CA for thirty years, and in 2012 moved to West St. Paul, MN. Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City, Iowa on Friday, May 24. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery, Charles City. Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 21 to May 27, 2019