Betty Ann Wiederrich lost her battle with cancer at the age of 71 on November 18, 2020. She was born in Lodi, CA on November 8, 1949. The daughter of John and Julie Moran. She graduated Lodi High School in 1967 and studied business at Delta College. Betty worked as a social worker for 33 years at the San Joaquin County Welfare Department. Her hobbies included; bowling, scrapbooking, camping, traveling and she was a member of the Lodi Bowmen. She enjoyed being around her family.

Betty leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Gene Wiederrich; her sons, Dennis, Jimmy, and Randy; her siblings, Roger and Carol Moran; sister-in-law, Nancy Moran; two grandchildren, one great granddaughter, two nieces, two nephews and many friends. She joined her parents, loved ones, and will be missed dearly.

Funeral service will be held at Lodi Memorial Park & Cemetery. 5750 E. Pine St. Lodi, CA 95240 on November 30, 2020 at 10:00am. Then a celebration of life to follow.



