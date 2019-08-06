|
Betty Ella Hunger, 89, passed away August 1, 2019 in Lodi, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 24, 1930 in Lodi at the Buchanan Hospital to Clive and Clara Dutton. She married her high school sweetheart Daryl DeJong in 1950 and together they had three children; David DeJong, Denise Englemann, and Julie Robbers. In 1970, she married the love of her life, Carl "Fred" Hunger, adding his two sons, Dennis Hunger and Douglas Hunger, to the family. They had twenty-five beautiful silver years together until his passing in 1995. Betty enjoyed oil painting, gardening, and was a member of the Manteca Quilters. She is survived by all five of her children, all ten of her grandchildren, all twelve great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on August 6th at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019