Betty Lee Hope devoted wife of William Wayne Hope; mother to Steven, Mark, and Michael; grandmother to Nicholas, Anthony, Christopher, Katherine, William, Nathan and Thomas and great-grandmother to Arayah, died August 10th, 2020 at age 94, in Cupertino, California.
Born November 10th, 1925 to parents, Oscar and Frances Jackson in Denver, Colorado. She was the twin sister to Mary Jo, sister to Bob and Pat. Her husband and twin sister preceded her in death.
Betty met her husband Bill Hope in 1945 at a dance in Denver. They were married August 30th, 1947. Betty worked in the accounting department at E.R. Squibb & Sons while Bill completed his degree at Rockhurst University in Kansas City.
In 1951 Betty gave birth to her first child Steven in Oklahoma City. In 1954 Mark her second child was born in Kansas City. Her third son Mike was born in Stockton, California in 1963. In all Betty and her husband made 11 long distance moves with her family across the United States before retiring in Lodi, California in 1985. She was incredibly social throughout her life, enjoyed dancing, playing bridge, good jokes, traveling around the world, going to church and other community activities. She was active in Tiger Lily; Ladies Oriental Shrine; Women of The Moose, Emblem Club; Lodi Newcomers; Laureates of Stockton; St Ann's Seniors.
She is survived by her brother and sister, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. We hold her in our hearts with love and never-ending gratitude for all the goodness and strength she instilled in each one of us.
Graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery at Highway 99 and East Harney Lane in Lodi on Wednesday, August 19 at 10am.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all staff at Sunnyview Assisted Living for their tremendous kindness, care and concern.
Arrangements by Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi, California. In lieu of flowers, per Betty's wishes, please send your donations to the Shriner's Children Hospital
for Northern California.