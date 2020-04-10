|
Known to us as "BJ", passed away peacefully at the Masonic Home in Union City on March 30, 2020. Beloved mother to Jeanine Marenghi, Heidi Terrill (Kevin Terrill) and Rik B. Schrammel (Judy Giacometti).
She was the cherished grandmother to Joshua Marenghi, Alex Terrill (Jena), Troy Terrill (Melanie), Isabella Schrammel, Luca Schrammel, her great grandchildren, Marlene Diaz, Emma Terrill, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schrammel and Frank Cumpston, and the love of her life, Dino Martinetti. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Laurie Hamilton, who she missed until the day she died. She is now in heaven with them all.
She will always be in our hearts. Her number one priority and the center of her life was her family. She was a true animal lover and enjoyed breeding and raising show dogs. Collies, Old English Sheepdogs, Fox Terriers, King Charles Spaniels, to her last Chinese Crested were a few.
She put herself through nursing school, earning her LVN and was very proud and honored to take care of people. Her employment ranged from the registry to many hospitals and her last employer was The Vienna Convalescent Hospital in Lodi.
She was an Eastern Star for over 50 years and belonged to the Escallonia Chapter #447 in Escalon. She also enjoyed getting together with her friends and enjoyed lunches at the Loel Center in Lodi. Being active was her goal, playing golf, the gym, walking, playing the piano, crocheting and sewing.
Her "green thumb" allowed her to grow a flower from a weed. She was a jazzy dresser, and animal prints and sparkles were her trademarks.
She loved Elvis Presley and admired Arnold Schwarzenegger.
She was a Karate Mom and when her son was involved in Kajukenbo Karate, her life was centered on all the activities at the school. Her fondness for her son's instructor, Sifu Gabriel Vargas, was treasured and he remained her friend up to her death.
Memorial and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the California Masonic Foundation, 1111 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94108.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 16, 2020