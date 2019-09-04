|
The brilliant light of Betty Jean O'Connor faded gently away into the good night on August 28, 2019 in her home of 60 years surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born on March 18,1925 and grew up in Lodi, CA with a large and loving family where she made lifelong friends before moving to San Francisco and beginning her career in the secretarial field. With her beautiful blue eyes, she met the love of her life Joe at a YCW dance and they married, eventually moving to Concord where they raised their 5 young children.
Betty was not only a homemaker but a working mother and longtime employee of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District where once again she made many lifelong friends and shared her intelligence, humor, empathy and love of life so willingly. A longtime member of Most Precious Blood / St. Francis of Assisi church in Concord, she enjoyed helping out with the senior lunches as well as driving fellow parishioners who could not drive to mass.
Although losing Joe in 1994 was a loss of immeasurable pain, Betty showed her amazing strength and sense of purpose by living the next 25 years full of life, love, caring and sharing with all who met her. She especially enjoyed family vacations at Lake Tahoe with her children Kathleen,Trisha (Brandon), Joey (Vicki), Tim and Michael and her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord, CA 94521. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 860 Oak Grove Road, Concord, CA 94518. A Rite of Committal will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM in St. Joachim Catholic Cemetery, 11455 Locke Road, Lockeford, CA 95237.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, 2019