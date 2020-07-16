Betty Jo Davis, 95 of Lodi, went to be with her Lord on July 6, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Lodi, CA, and survived by her son, Kevin Davis, of Lodi; three granddaughters, Robyn Kelly (Joe) of Kentucky, Michelle Faure of Sacramento, and Rosa Chicuate (Sergio) of Galt; 9 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Odell in 1989; and daughter, Diane Sarabia in 2014.
She graduated from Lodi High School then later continued her education by attending business school. After working at General Mills for 27 years, she retired in 1990 and enjoyed retirement by doing some traveling and working with her many hobbies.
Betty loved the outdoors, the sunshine, and working in her yard. She loved crafting and enjoyed ceramics, stained glass, sewing, home improvements, baking and driving. Up until about six months ago, Betty could be seen driving into town and stopping at her favorite drive thru's at A&W or In-N-Out Burger for a quick lunch.
Betty was a loving and devoted mother, wife, and grandmother with a huge heart and a friend to everyone she met. She loved spending time with her family; especially at Christmas, and enjoyed attending Temple Baptist Church where she was a charter member since 1945.
Memorial services will be held at the Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 17th, 2020 from 1-4 at Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi. Services will be held for the immediate family and close friends on Saturday, July 18th, at Vineyard Chapel at 1:00 pm and will follow with unlimited public attendance at the gravesite at 2:00 pm. Due to Covid, masks are required.
