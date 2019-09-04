|
|
Betty was proud of her Scotch-Irish heritage, her red hair and left-handedness. She was assertive, strong-willed, fiercely loyal, a defender of rights and never forgot a wrong. These traits made her very special.
Betty Johnson was born and raised in Pasadena where she met her husband John Arko. Betty and John made their home in Lodi since 1956, where they raised three children in a house they built on Crescent Avenue.
After their third child entered school, Betty went back to college and earned her Registered Nursing degree, a life-long goal, postponed while she raised children and supported her family. She was so very proud of being a Registered Nurse, and most proud of her years at Lodi Memorial Hospital and particularly her work in the Intensive Care Unit.
Betty loved to travel and enjoyed sharing new experiences and places with her children and grandchildren. Her fondest memories were the annual family camping trips in Yosemite, scaring away bears, watching the Fire-fall, and vacations with John to all the islands of Hawaii. Her other passions included painting, especially watercolors, and playing bridge.
She was dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grand-children. Betty actively participated in all aspects of their lives; their schooling, gymnastics, sports especially soccer and of course shopping, her favorite activity.
She is preceded in death by husband John, daughter Laurie Dredla, brother Richard Johnson, sister Marjorie (Brownie) Arko, and sister June Cummings. Survived by son Stephen Arko (Wendy), daughter Julie Sey (Mark); grandchildren Carisa Dillon, Adam Arko, Jenna Arko, Russ Dredla, Scott Turner, Melissa Turner and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living for the care they have given Betty over the last three years and to Vitas Hospice for their support and care to Betty and her family during this past month. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you give to the .
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, 2019