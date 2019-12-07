|
Betty L. (Busby) Butler passed away Nov. 25th 2019 in Lodi. Born April 2nd 1933 in Dennard, AR. Betty was retired from Pacific Bell and AT&T.
Betty was preceded by her parents William and Maebelle Cates; brothers, Charles & J. E. Cates; and husbands, Harvey Busby and Dee Butler. She is survived by daughter, Debbie Moore; and son, Greg Busby.
Viewing will be held at The Vineyard Chapel on Monday, Dec. 9th from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and a graveside service will follow at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019