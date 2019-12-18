Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Campora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty S. Campora


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty S. Campora Obituary
Betty S. Campora, of Lodi, passed away on December 15, 2019, in Lodi.
Betty was born in Bismark, North Dakota on June 20, 1927. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Sidney.
Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Chase Chevrolet for over 25 years. She was involved in Newcomers Club, Womens Club, Elks Club and enjoyed playing Bridge.
Betty is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Judi Schmidt; and daughter and son-in-law, Sandi and Maxwell Freeman; grandchildren, Dave and Amanda Schmidt, Michael Rauser and Tara Sudderth, and Kris and Alissa Schmidt; and numerous great grandchildren.
The family of Betty wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living. A celebration of life and funeral services will be held at Lodi Funeral Home on Fairmont Street, Saturday, December 21st at 12 p.m.
The family asks that any remembrances be made to Rotts of Friends Animal Rescue, 34505 County Road 29, Woodland, CA 95695, 501 (c) 3 Federal Tax ID #26-0723143 (tax deductible)
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -