Betty S. Campora, of Lodi, passed away on December 15, 2019, in Lodi.
Betty was born in Bismark, North Dakota on June 20, 1927. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Sidney.
Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Chase Chevrolet for over 25 years. She was involved in Newcomers Club, Womens Club, Elks Club and enjoyed playing Bridge.
Betty is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Judi Schmidt; and daughter and son-in-law, Sandi and Maxwell Freeman; grandchildren, Dave and Amanda Schmidt, Michael Rauser and Tara Sudderth, and Kris and Alissa Schmidt; and numerous great grandchildren.
The family of Betty wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living. A celebration of life and funeral services will be held at Lodi Funeral Home on Fairmont Street, Saturday, December 21st at 12 p.m.
The family asks that any remembrances be made to Rotts of Friends Animal Rescue, 34505 County Road 29, Woodland, CA 95695, 501 (c) 3 Federal Tax ID #26-0723143 (tax deductible)
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019