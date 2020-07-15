1/1
Beulah Lewis
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beulah D. Lewis passed away at home on July 8, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born on February 20, 1933 in Lodi to Jacob and Bertha (Knoll) Kammerer.  
She received her grade school education at Bruella School located at the corner of Acampo and Bruella Roads and graduated from Lodi High School in 1951.
She has been a member of First Baptist Church since 1945. She also enjoyed her volunteer work: 29 years at Lodi Community Hospital, Cancer volunteer for 12 years, Women's Missionary Federation and Republican Women. 1962 she began a custom jewelry and repair business out of her home and continued it for over 50 years.  
Beulah is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Lewis; her 3 children, Raymond (Ia) Lewis, James (Vonda) Lewis and Patricia (Doug Grimes) Lewis; grandchildren, David (Allison) Lewis, Joy (Rob) Lark, Janae Lewis; her much loved bonus grandchildren, Amy and Nicole Grimes; and brother, Maurice (Karen) Kammerer.
Celebration of life will be at First Baptist Church of Lodi, 267 N. Mills Avenue July 17, 11:00 am. This will be an outdoor ceremony and social distancing will be practiced. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: First Baptist Church of Lodi or Shriners Hospital for Children 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lodi
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved