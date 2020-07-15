Beulah D. Lewis passed away at home on July 8, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born on February 20, 1933 in Lodi to Jacob and Bertha (Knoll) Kammerer.
She received her grade school education at Bruella School located at the corner of Acampo and Bruella Roads and graduated from Lodi High School in 1951.
She has been a member of First Baptist Church since 1945. She also enjoyed her volunteer work: 29 years at Lodi Community Hospital, Cancer volunteer for 12 years, Women's Missionary Federation and Republican Women. 1962 she began a custom jewelry and repair business out of her home and continued it for over 50 years.
Beulah is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Lewis; her 3 children, Raymond (Ia) Lewis, James (Vonda) Lewis and Patricia (Doug Grimes) Lewis; grandchildren, David (Allison) Lewis, Joy (Rob) Lark, Janae Lewis; her much loved bonus grandchildren, Amy and Nicole Grimes; and brother, Maurice (Karen) Kammerer.
Celebration of life will be at First Baptist Church of Lodi, 267 N. Mills Avenue July 17, 11:00 am. This will be an outdoor ceremony and social distancing will be practiced. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: First Baptist Church of Lodi or Shriners Hospital for Children
2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.