Beverlee Jo Saunders, 76 of Lodi CA, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 at Vienna Nursing and Rehab Center in Lodi CA, from a battle with Parkinson's disease.
Beverlee was born February 20, 1943 in Stockton CA and graduated from Lodi High School in 1961. She retired from Juvenile Probation of San Joaquin Co. after 36 years as their Admin Supervisor.
Beverlee enjoyed working in her garden and was especially partial to her roses and tulips. She loved her yoga, reading a good book, and going to Sacramento Broadway musicals. Beverlee was an excellent cook who loved to entertain. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Beverlee attended First Baptist Church of Lodi and took an active part in helping with their Children's Ministry. She and her husband Tom were in charge of the kindergarten class for their Kids Club. She also helped in the nursery and for their Mom-to-Moms program. Beverlee also spent many hours cataloging FBC's Bible study Video DVD library and created a check out binder for each study.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Thomas R. Saunders, of Lodi CA, and her parents, Martin Christensen of Iowa and Edna Essig Christensen of North Dakota. She is survived by her son, Steven T. Saunders of Lodi CA.
Inurnment will be private at Cherokee Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Beverlee on Sept. 14, 2019 at 11:00 am, First Baptist Church, 267 Mills Ave, Lodi CA.
Donations may be made to the Parkinson Association or to the Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church of Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019