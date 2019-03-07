Beverly entered into rest at the age of 88. Her bubbly personality will be dearly missed by family and friends. The amount of kindness and selflessness that she gave on a daily basis was both inspirational and will be forever missed.

At 19, Bev married Mel Enze. They were married for 38 years before he passed away.

Bev worked at Stockton Orthopedics before retiring in 1985. She was involved with the Lodi Swim Club, while her children and grandchildren were participating.

She is survived by her daughters Tricia (Larry) Martin, Cindy (John) Griffin; blessed with grandchildren Scott (Bre) Meyer, Katelyn Griffin; step grandchildren Amanda (Jesus) Martin, Greg (Estela) Martin; and six great grandchildren. Bev is also survived by her cousin Pat Brennan. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Mel Enze, her companion George Cuculis, and her brothers Bob and Don Kierbow.

The family would like to especially thank Wine Country Care Center. The service will be private. Donations may be made to Lodi Swim Club: P.O. Box 133, Lodi, Ca 95241 or Hospice of San Joaquin: 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204-1953. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary