Bill Peterson sadly passed away in the state he always loved, Wyoming, on February 6, 2019. He was born in Lodi, CA to the late Dr. L.J. Peterson and Miriam (Minton) Peterson on Nov. 18, 1942. Bill very much enjoyed growing up on E. Pine St. across from Lincoln school and spending time out on the ranch in Lockeford. He was very active in 4-H for many years raising registered Black Angus. In 1956 at 4H camp in Lake Tahoe, he met his forever loving wife Karla Ann Grupe, whom he married in 1964. They spent 55 years in a wonderful and exciting marriage.

Bill was a calf roper at heart, even roping buffalo in Burson. Bill received his Real Estate/Brokers License and sold Real Estate for 45 years in the Lockeford area. Bill and his family served as missionaries in Congo, Africa. They also traveled throughout Africa, Middle East, and Europe. He was President of Clement's Buckaroos, member of Lodi Board of Realtors, Lockeford Community Service District, and developed Lambert Subdivision in Lockeford. Bill was also a member of the English Oaks SDA Church. He initiated the buying of Grace Church in Lockeford which is now Lockeford SDA Church. Bill was very active in his church and loved taking kids on pack trips to the Sierra's with his horses and mules. Bill was such a fun, loving, and generous man. His strong integrity was always a role model to all of his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife Karla of 55 years, sons Cody Peterson of Sutter Creek, CA, Jim (Cara) Peterson of Buffalo Wyoming, and daughter Kelly (Bill) Thomas of Big Horn, Wyoming. Grandchildren Leah, Grace, Karly, Lilly, and Nathan. Sisters Lea Henderson of Santa Cruz, CA and Susan Peterson of Sutter Creek, CA

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Dr L.J. and Miriam Peterson, brother Doc Peterson DVM (Pete) and brother Jack Peterson.

Private Internment will be held at Harmony Grove Cemetery by Cherokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Memorial Services to be held at English Oaks Church Friday, Feb 22 at 2:00pm. Reception immediately following.