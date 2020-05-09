Blanche Brouillard
1951-2020
Blanche Brouillard - affectionately known as B, and of course Aunt B to her nephews - is no longer with us. She took her last breath at 12 to 12 on April 27, 2020.
She will be missed by her kids - her Special Ed kids that she worked with for 15 years. She will be missed by her many friends, even though she didn't see them as much any more, she will always be connected. She will also be missed by her close-knit family; her brother, John; sister-in-law, Lorraine; two nieces, Margo and Monica and their husbands, Chris and Zeke; and of course, her two great nephews, William and Jonathan. She too will be missed by my nephews, Austin, Tyler and Spencer. And when it comes to missing B, no one could ever miss her more than me.
B had a tough life, but a happy one as well. She was born in Lodi on Sept. 30, 1951. She graduated from LHS in 1969, and went on to marry Oliver (Corky) Brouillard in 1972. Then in 1976, B gave birth to Dustin. Dustin was born with special needs and B loved and cared for him for 21 years. When Dustin died in Nov. 1997, B was devastated and there was always a pain in her heart from the loss of her baby. And that is why she went on to work at Lodi Unified in the Special Ed Dept.
We will always miss our B, we were lucky to have known her, but now she is at peace. See ya later my B, we love you and now you are in God's loving arms.
Please donate to Hospice in lieu of cards or flowers.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 9 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 9, 2020
I'm so sad to see this news about Blanche ..I worked with her in special education. She was an Angel and always had a smile on her face no matter the circumstances! RIP Blanche ..sleep with the Angels
Cheryl Vallejo
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Blanche had a beautiful soul and was filled with so much joy. Her smile could light up a room. She was one of those people you just wanted to be around. Rest In Peace friend.
Patricia Flanagan
Friend
May 9, 2020
Rest in peace my dear friend. Until we meet again. Condolences to your family and friends.
Peggy Worland
Friend
May 9, 2020
God Bless you B!!
Gary Kroll
May 9, 2020
We are saddened by this news of our Aunt Blanche, she was always so loving to my Uncle Corkys family. As our Aunt she made us feel like we were so special. She had a way of making us feel like her family. She will be so missed. I can only imagine what the lord has planned for her and pray she meets her family gone before her and our cousin Dusty. We Love you Aunt B. May the peace of our Lord be with you. Love your niece Lori (Sellers) Moreno and nephew Armando Moreno
Lori Moreno
Family
May 9, 2020
I was shocked to see that Blanche passed away. I knew her when Dustin was just a little guy. I played ball with Blanche and she was always so up beat and happy. Rest in peace and forever with Dustin.
Arlene Baker
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family at the loss of my Aunt Blanche (Corky was my mothers brother)! We did not see her often, but, when we did it was as if no time was lost. She will be forever in our hearts!
Nancy Zuhl
Family
May 9, 2020
Although not really related, it seemed like we were growing up. Our families were very good friends and we enjoyed playing together. She made me play dolls in her basement is one thing I remember. Blanche had such a bubbly personality and infectious smile. We were trying to meet for coffee the last couple years but it never worked out. I wanted to talk to her and share some stories from the good old days but it never happened. She is finally back with her Dusty again, as well as her parents and Corky and that she's hugging them all.
Anthony Oddo
Friend
May 9, 2020
REST IN PEACE BLANCHE!!!!! Condolences to all family & friends!
Merlin Dais
Friend
