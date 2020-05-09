Blanche Brouillard - affectionately known as B, and of course Aunt B to her nephews - is no longer with us. She took her last breath at 12 to 12 on April 27, 2020.

She will be missed by her kids - her Special Ed kids that she worked with for 15 years. She will be missed by her many friends, even though she didn't see them as much any more, she will always be connected. She will also be missed by her close-knit family; her brother, John; sister-in-law, Lorraine; two nieces, Margo and Monica and their husbands, Chris and Zeke; and of course, her two great nephews, William and Jonathan. She too will be missed by my nephews, Austin, Tyler and Spencer. And when it comes to missing B, no one could ever miss her more than me.

B had a tough life, but a happy one as well. She was born in Lodi on Sept. 30, 1951. She graduated from LHS in 1969, and went on to marry Oliver (Corky) Brouillard in 1972. Then in 1976, B gave birth to Dustin. Dustin was born with special needs and B loved and cared for him for 21 years. When Dustin died in Nov. 1997, B was devastated and there was always a pain in her heart from the loss of her baby. And that is why she went on to work at Lodi Unified in the Special Ed Dept.

We will always miss our B, we were lucky to have known her, but now she is at peace. See ya later my B, we love you and now you are in God's loving arms.

Please donate to Hospice in lieu of cards or flowers.

