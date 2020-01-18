|
|
Blendina (Dina) M. Scherr (Erhardt) of Lodi passed away peacefully on January 15th 2020 at Lodi Wine Country Care Center. She was born to Mathias and Minnie on June 24, 1924 in Flasher, ND. They lived on a farm until her Dads death and moved to the city. Dina went to school and graduated from Hazleton. She was fluent in English and was asked to translate German to English as many did not speak English. She went into banking and met and married Ken Bierl and had three children, Sandra, Paula, and Tim. They divorced in 1947 and she met Rigobert (Rick) in 1951 and married in 1952. They had six children, Jelinda, Ray, Richard, Debra, Randall and Colette. They farmed in Minnesota until 1962 and Rick got a job with the Minute Man Missle Site building the silos for 5 years moving numerous times. They moved to Bismarck, ND where Rick worked in construction and Dina worked as an aid at St. Alexis Hospital. They got an opportunity to move to Lodi, CA where they finally settled down. Rick worked for Guild Winery and Dina at the cannery. They finally retired and their passion was camping and traveling and they did lots of that. After Rick's passing Dina had numerous opportunities to travel to many different countries. The highlight of her travels was getting to see the Panama Canal.
Dina will be deeply missed by her family, Paula (Kriss) of Beach, ND; Tim (Sue) of Lodi; Jelinda (Ron) of Nampa, ID; Richard (Joan) of Stockton; Debra (Ron) of Stockton; Randy (Ginger) of Lakeview, OR; Colette (Mike) of Lodi; 22 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Katherine of Phoenix, AZ.
Dina is proceeded in death by her husband, Rigobert; daughter, Sandra; son, Ray, her parents, Mathias and Minnie; sisters in infancy, Bertha and Mary; brothers, George, Joe, Mike, Adam, Gabe, Johnny, Chris; and sister, Pauline.
Both services will be at the Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi. Viewing will be Tuesday, January 21st from 1 to 5pm. Funeral services are Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to the .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020