Bob Joe Durham passed away peacefully at home with his family on June 13 th at the age of 86.

Bob is survived by his wife Rose, daughters; Joyce Rodrigues and Patty Sheridan, grandchildren; Alisha and Michael, great-grandchildren; Maliah and Kiersten.

Bob worked at and owned Young's Payless Meat Market in Lockeford for 60 plus years, he was a great influence on many.

A Celebration of LIfe will be held Monday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Moose Lodge 3824 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo.

Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi is assisting the family with arrangements.

