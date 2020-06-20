Bob Joe Durham
Bob Joe Durham passed away peacefully at home with his family on June 13 th at the age of 86.
Bob is survived by his wife Rose, daughters; Joyce Rodrigues and Patty Sheridan, grandchildren; Alisha and Michael, great-grandchildren; Maliah and Kiersten.
Bob worked at and owned Young's Payless Meat Market in Lockeford for 60 plus years, he was a great influence on many.
A Celebration of LIfe will be held Monday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Moose Lodge 3824 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo.
Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Moose Lodge
