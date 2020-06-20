Bob Joe Durham passed away peacefully at home with his family on June 13 th at the age of 86.
Bob is survived by his wife Rose, daughters; Joyce Rodrigues and Patty Sheridan, grandchildren; Alisha and Michael, great-grandchildren; Maliah and Kiersten.
Bob worked at and owned Young's Payless Meat Market in Lockeford for 60 plus years, he was a great influence on many.
A Celebration of LIfe will be held Monday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Moose Lodge 3824 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo.
Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 26, 2020.