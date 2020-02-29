|
Husband, father, grandfather; Captain in the United States Marine Corps; Mayor of Lodi for three years and City Councilman for 15; President of the Chamber of Commerce, Lodi Tokay Rotary and the BOBS; Chairman of The Lodi Parks and Recreation Commission, The San Joaquin County Rail Commission, The Assessment Appeals Board and member of the Executive Committee SJ Partnership; Bob never stopped leading and giving back to the community that he loved until his passing on February 26th. He was a man of honor and integrity and will be missed by so many.
Born and raised in New York City, Bob graduated from St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York with a BA in journalism, and then joined the Marine Corps. Upon his honorable discharge, he went home to New York where he met his future wife, Carolyn, and they were married in 1967. His business brought them to California in 1969 and to Lodi in 1979. He always enjoyed coaching his son's teams, boating, hunting, golf, reading and just being with friends.
Bob will always be remembered for his wonderful laugh, great sense of humor and his smile. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn; his sons and daughters-in law, Bob and Suzanne and Larry and Tammy; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Grace; his brother, Neal; sister-in-law, Janice; and nephews and nieces, all of whom he dearly loved and they him.
A Mass will be held at St. Anne's Church on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m. with a celebration following at Wine & Roses. If you would like to make a donation in Bob's memory, he would appreciate them being made to the Lodi Parks and Recreation Department as he spent 13 years coaching football, baseball and soccer along with his many years on the Commission.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 6, 2020