Bob Lang, 74, passed away July 20, 2020 of a sudden illness. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; daughter, Tammy Martinez; son, Tim Lang; 5 grandchildren, Kaylyn Sweeney, Emmy and Samantha Lang, Tyler Sweeney, and Parker Martinez; sisters, Betty Raile and Esther Eckman; and brother, Lester Lang of North Dakota.

He worked at Kaiser for 15 years as a mailroom clerk. Bob loved being with his family and friends. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and gardening. He was pure, kind, gentle and sweet.

Bob will forever remain in our hearts. Gone but not forgotten.

"He will be fishing in Heaven."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store