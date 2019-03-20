|
Bob Leroy Slate passed from the arms of his family and friends into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at Kindred Hospice in San Antonio, Texas on TUesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 82.
Bob is survived by is loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Gene Slate, of Brackettville, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Mont Zerkle, of San Antonio; sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Robert Schulz, of Lodi, CA; grandchildren, Cassidy Jo and Cody Zerkle of San Antonio, TX, Brian Slate of Apple Valley, CA and cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, JD and Louise Slate, sister, Barbara Stanley and daughter, Beckie Zaggragen.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Texas Kidney Foundation txkidney.org/donations-and-memorials or the Texas Parks and Wildlife, [email protected]/involved/donations or 2914 Swiss Ave., Dallas, TX 75204.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019