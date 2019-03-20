Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Slate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Leroy Slate


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bob Leroy Slate Obituary
Bob Leroy Slate passed from the arms of his family and friends into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at Kindred Hospice in San Antonio, Texas on TUesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 82.
Bob is survived by is loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Gene Slate, of Brackettville, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Mont Zerkle, of San Antonio; sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Robert Schulz, of Lodi, CA; grandchildren, Cassidy Jo and Cody Zerkle of San Antonio, TX, Brian Slate of Apple Valley, CA and cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, JD and Louise Slate, sister, Barbara Stanley and daughter, Beckie Zaggragen.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Texas Kidney Foundation txkidney.org/donations-and-memorials or the Texas Parks and Wildlife, [email protected]/involved/donations or 2914 Swiss Ave., Dallas, TX 75204.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.