Bobby Gene Edwards, 84, of Lodi, passed away February 26, 2020. Born June 10, 1935 in Hannawasee, Arkansas, Bobby worked for 18 years as a driver for Kilpatrick's Bakery. He worked at General Mills, retiring after 17 years. Bobby loved hunting, camping and fishing, and was an avid 49er fan. He especially loved having BBQ's and spending time with his family. His grandchildren were very special to him.
Bobby is survived by his children, Valerie Harris, Jeff Edwards (Kelly), and Greg Edwards (Cindy); grandchildren, Pam Downey (Darin), Kathy Swinney-Ollar (Steven), Kelsey Baca (Anthony), Cori Thomas (Eric), Curtis Edwards, Scott Edwards (Lacy), and Zachary Edwards (Melanie); 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister, Brenda Hittle.
Preceding him in death is his wife of 62 years, Joan Edwards; brothers, Darrell Edwards and Roy Edwards; grandson, Dustin Swinney; son in law, Kirk Harris; and parents, Glen and Mabel Edwards.
Bobby's family wishes to extend thanks to Vitas Hospice (especially Cora) and Fairmont Rehabilitation for their outstanding care and compassion.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Bobby's Life at 11:00am on Tue, March 3, 2020 at Acampo Moose Lodge, 3824 Woodbridge Rd. in Acampo. Please sign the guestbook online at www.cherokeememorial.com.
