On Friday December 27th, Bonnie Bernice Flohr went to be with the Lord. She was the daughter of James and Florence Brewer, born in French Camp, CA. on June 14, 1939 (Flag Day) she was 80 years old.
She married her high school sweetheart Burton Flohr and they were together in marital bliss for 63 years. One of her many achievements was teaching children in Linden Unified as an Instructional Aid for 22 years then retiring to travel. She had a love of snowmen and hummingbirds which could be found in her garden.
She is survived by her husband Burton Flohr and her loving children, Russel Flohr (Pam), Kim Garibaldi (Richard), Pam Folmar, Laurene Flohr-Pike (Cliff), 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren along with her beloved dog Pookie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Linus Brewer, Grandson Rick Garibaldi and Granddaughter Cheyenne Pike.
Viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12pm to 8pm and the Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00am; both events to take place at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd in Lodi.
In lieu of flowers please donate to In Loving Memory of Bonnie Flohr‚ GoFundMe page.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 2020