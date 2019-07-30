|
Bonnie Rae Rudow, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019. She was born August 20, 1937, to Viola and Guy Grimsley. She was raised in Lodi, spending much of her youth in San Francisco and Bay Area with her cousins and extended family.
She married Warren Rudow, Jr. on August 3, 1956 in Carson City, Nevada. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this week. She was a homemaker, raising their three children. Once they were all in school, she herself went back to school, obtaining her cosmetology license. Enjoying the field, she went on to become an instructor and floor supervisor. She eventually opened her own salon, the original "Beauty Parlor" in Woodbridge. Being an adventurous soul and following her love of travel, she began working as a travel agent and tour guide. She traveled the United States and the world extensively. Some of her favorite destinations were Asia, Europe, Ireland, Egypt and Mexico. Her gift of storytelling and sharing many of her travel tokens will be fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren for years to come.
She is survived by her husband, Warren Rudow, Jr.; children, Cindy Rudow-Smith (Ethan Aldrich), Jerry Rudow (Kim), and Joyce Ann Rudow; five granddaughters, Cassie Ramsey (Brandon), Ashley Melamed (Mike), Mallory Smith (Rory Hudson), Kylie Rudow (Bryan Trew), and Katy Rudow; five great grandchildren, Ian Ramsey, Vance, and Theodore Melamed, Rory Hudson Jr., and Ivy Trew.
Her charitable nature was evident as a long term member of the Lodi Women's Club and Woodbridge Elks Lodge. Funeral services will be private. Charitable donations may be made in her honor to Lodi Women's Club or the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019