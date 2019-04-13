With his wife, family, doctor and nurses by his side, Boyd Austin Barth was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on April 3, 2019 –two days shy of his 95th birthday. His long life was a beautiful example of a loving family man, a faithful friend to many, a patriot, a dedicated educator, and a steadfast Christian man whose testimony was an inspiration for all.

Boyd was born to Carl and Veva Barth in Milford, Nebraska on April 5, 1924. He was raised on a farm with three siblings, Gene, Burdette and Berdene. He attended Pilot Nob Country School through 8th grade. He attended Milford High School for his freshman and sophomore years. In 1940 the family moved to California where Boyd completed his high school years at Oakdale Union High School graduating in 1942. Always interested in sports, Boyd lettered in track, football and basketball (proud to be a part of the Oakdale Mustangs team that captured the district basketball championship his senior year). Boyd made many friends in Oakdale and one in particular, Joe Olivieri, remained friends throughout their lives. Together, they even enlisted in the US Air Force at the start of WWII.

After extensive training at various air force bases in the United States, Boyd was shipped to Grafton Underwood Airfield, AAF in England where he was assigned to the 384th Bombardment Group/Heavy as a B-17 engineer/top turret gunner flying 30 bombing missions over Germany and France including a sortie over Caen, France on D-Day.

After fulfilling his bombing missions Boyd joined the Cadets program where he was trained as a jet plane pilot at Tulare AFB. In 1949, Boyd was called back to serve during the Korean War. Stationed at Mather AFB, he was assigned as a crew chief to help ferry troops to action.

After completing his duties for the Korean War effort, he enrolled at Pasadena Nazarene College to pursue his goals in music and public school education. He graduated with a double major and in May 1955 applied for a teaching job in Lodi, California. This was the beginning of Boyd's 33-year career with the Lodi School District. He began teaching at Leroy Nichols School in 1955, then on to Needham Middle School. In 1960 he began his administrative career as teacher/principal at Lawrence Elementary School then as vice-principal of Woodbridge School in 1964.

After receiving his Master's Degree in education and Administrative Credentials in 1962 from the University of the Pacific, Boyd began assisting in the development of new and existing schools in the LUSD starting with Vinewood School in 1967. He then went on to Morada Middle School ('68), Elkhorn ('77), Elkhorn Mini ('79), Erma B. Reese ('84) and Lockeford/Clements ('87) retiring in 1988.

In addition to his administrative career, Boyd was active in his church. At Temple Baptist Church, he put his musical education to work as choir director there for more than 12 years as well as acting as a church deacon. He was also active with and devoted to the Gideon program, SIR organization (Sons In Retirement), Lodi's Community Concert Series, and of course, regular meetings with his "coffee buddies".

Boyd is survived by his loving wife, Loralie, of 66 years, son Byron Barth of Kauai, daughter Brenda Ross (Mike) of Elk Grove, 2 granddaughters (Raeanne Ross and Geneva Ross), brothers Gene Barth (Betty), Burdette Barth (Dottie), sister Berdene Owens (Ray).

A memorial service will be held at the Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont, Lodi, CA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a graveside service at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at Harney Lane, Lodi, CA. Viewing will be held at the Lodi Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2pm-8pm. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2019