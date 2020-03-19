|
Brad De Wit, 63 of Acampo, passed away on Thursday, March 12th 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 1:00-6:00pm on March 25th 2020 at the Lodi Funeral Home on 725 S. Fairmont Ave, Lodi, CA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am, Thursday March 26th at St. Christopher's Church, 925 S. Lincoln Way, Galt, CA with Father Silva officiating the services. Burial will follow at the Lodi Memorial Cemetary on 5750 E. Pine St. Lodi, CA. Arrangements are by Lodi Funeral Home. Reception will follow burial with the location to be announced after funeral and burial services.
Brad was born in Regent, North Dakota to John and Jackie Dewit on February 13th, 1957. Brad attended several elementary schools including Oak View School for his 8th grade year, where he met his future wife. Shelley and Brad were married on October 21st, 1978 in Stockton, CA. Brad was a Dairyman farmer his entire life. He started working for his father at the family dairy on 6610 E. Collier Rd, Acampo, CA. He loved his cows and was happiest at the dairy.
The family grew with a total of five children. Dairy life was hard at times and at others, a rolling comedy. With the family's involvement, the dairy continued to improve and expand through the years. Son, David, also shares the love of cows and his younger brother Eric enjoys farming. Brad was happy and grateful the dairy would continue for another generation.
Brad is preceded in death by his Father, John De Wit and his Mother, Jackie Dewit, in addition to his Aunt, Annie Jacobs, Sister in Law, Karen Grenz and various other relatives.
Brad is survived by his wife, Shelley Dewit, of 41+ years and children, David, Matthew, Eric, Jill, Ethan along with his grandchildren Ella, Caroline and Case Dewit. He is also survived by his sisters, Marcia, Bernice, Nancy, Tricia and Janel.
Memorials may be given to St. Christopher's Church in Galt, CA.
The family of Brad Dewit wishes to extend our sincere thanks to our wonderful friends and family in and around the community, along with our agricultural colleagues with their unending support.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2020