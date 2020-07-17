1/1
Bradley Gene Mitchell
1956-2020
Bradley Gene Mitchell, age 63, passed away at the Veterans Hospital in San Francisco on May 29, 2020 due to complications from leukemia treatments.
Bradley is survived by his daughters, Tiffany Fitzhugh of Fair Oaks and Shannon Bradshaw of Lake Havasu, Az.; eleven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; father Herbert Mitchell; mother, Doris Visalli; and sisters, Cheri (Jim) Kahler and Megan Horan. He is also survived by his loyal companion of 12 years, Echo.
Bradley is preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Mitchell, who passed away on May 6, 2020.
Bradley was always on an adventure, loved life, nature and his family. He will be missed by all. Not all who wonder are lost.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 23, 2020.
